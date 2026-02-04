City of Atlanta settles lawsuit over Chattahoochee River contamination

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta settled a lawsuit over contamination of the Chattahoochee River from the city’s RM Clayton Wastewater Treatment Facility dating back two years ago.

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Executive Director Jason Ulseth says when this case first started, E. coli levels in what some refer to as “the hooch,” were hundreds of times higher than the standard.

Ulseth says boaters, fishers and others who use the Chattahoochee can feel much more confident the water is safe.

“It was very unsafe for recreation. The conditions today are a complete 180,” said Ulseth.

RM Clayton Wastewater Treatment Facility is Atlanta’s largest wastewater treatment plant. Officials previously said the plant receives millions of gallons of the city’s wastewater every day and is allowed to release up to 100 million gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Chattahoochee River.