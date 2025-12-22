Church pays off medical debt for metro Atlanta residents ahead of Christmas

ATLANTA — With Christmas just days away, hundreds of metro Atlanta families are getting a special gift from a local church.

Pastor Mark Moore at “Spirit and Truth Church” says they eliminated $1.5 million dollars’ worth of debt from more than 1,000 metro Atlanta residents.

“The timing I think couldn’t of been any better,” Moore said. “It’s easier to talk love, but its so much better to show love.”

Moore says those who are receiving relief come from all across the metro Atlanta area, including Cobb and DeKalb counties.

Everyone who had their debt forgiven was randomly selected.

“There are people who we don’t even know, people we never met, people who we’ve never seen who are still going to get the benefit from this blessing and this blessing from our church,” he said.

Moore hopes that the gesture will help alleviate the stress on families during the holidays.