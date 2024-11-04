Local

Chris Sale wins Gold Glove award in first year with Braves

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 31: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 31, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Braves pitcher Chris Sale won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for a National League Pitcher.

The 35-year-old earned the NL pitching Triple Crown this season. He led the National League in wins, strikeouts and earned run average in his first season with Atlanta.

He finished the season with a perfect fielding percentage and picked off two runners.

Sale came over from the Boston Red Sox in a trade last fall.

He joins Phil Niekro, Greg Maddux, Mike Hampton and Max Fried as other Braves pitchers to win a Gold Glove.

Sale is considered the front-runner to win National League Cy Young Award. The finalists will be announced Nov. 14 and the winner announced on Nov. 21.


