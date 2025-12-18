Local

Cherokee County rolling out new emergency alert system

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Cherokee County residents now have a new way to receive important emergency alerts.

The county is rolling out a new system before the end of the year and spokeswoman Erika Neldner says it’s a big step forward.

“Motorola offers a fantastic and robust system that goes just beyond the simple National Weather Service alerts,” Neldner says.

Early next year, the county plans to roll out new non-emergency alerts for residents who enroll.

Residents can sign up for the new system on the county’s website.

