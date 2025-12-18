Cherokee County rolling out new emergency alert system

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Cherokee County residents now have a new way to receive important emergency alerts.
The county is rolling out a new system before the end of the year and spokeswoman Erika Neldner says it’s a big step forward.
“Motorola offers a fantastic and robust system that goes just beyond the simple National Weather Service alerts,” Neldner says.
Early next year, the county plans to roll out new non-emergency alerts for residents who enroll.
Residents can sign up for the new system on the county’s website.