Cherokee County restores 57 of 58 warning sirens ahead of Tropical Storm Arthur

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Cherokee County Emergency Management officials say 57 of the county’s 58 outdoor warning sirens have been repaired as crews continue preparing for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Arthur.

Officials spent the day restoring operations after one of the county’s warning sirens became stuck in a transmit state, affecting the broader siren system.

According to emergency management officials, the siren located on Rope Mill Road in Woodstock remains offline while the other 57 warning sirens are functioning again.

County officials say they are continuing to work with the system’s maintenance vendor to restore full service, but repairs or updates may not be completed before Tropical Storm Arthur impacts metro Atlanta.

Emergency management officials emphasized that outdoor warning sirens are intended to alert people who are outside and should not be considered the only source of severe weather information.

Residents are encouraged to have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts.

Officials recommend using a NOAA Weather Radio, which includes an alert feature that activates when the National Weather Service issues watches, advisories and warnings. The radios are available online and at retailers that sell electronics, including Walmart and Target.

County officials also encouraged residents to sign up for Cherokee County’s text alert system to receive emergency notifications and weather updates.

Emergency management officials say residents should remain prepared in the event the final siren is not restored before Tropical Storm Arthur arrives.

The American Red Cross is also urging the public to prepare for possible flooding as Tropical Storm Arthur approaches.