Red Cross urges public to prepare for possible flooding as Tropical Storm Arthur approaches

ATLANTA — As forecasters monitor whether Tropical Storm Arthur could bring heavy rain and localized flooding to the metro Atlanta area, the American Red Cross is urging residents to prepare now and avoid risky behavior if conditions worsen.

The Red Cross says preparation should begin before severe weather arrives, especially after recent flash flooding events highlighted how quickly conditions can become dangerous.

According to Red Cross official Katie Zwerk, the public should pay close attention to watches and warnings and have emergency supplies ready in case conditions deteriorate.

“You want to be prepared in case the storm system impacts Atlanta,” Zwerk said.

The Red Cross recommends putting together an emergency kit that includes water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and a battery-powered radio.

Zwerk emphasized that avoiding floodwater is one of the most important safety steps people can take.

“The most important thing is you never want to walk or drive through flood waters,” Zwerk said. “We always tell people turn around, don’t drown, find another route.”

Her warning comes after severe flooding impacted Atlanta last month.

On May 20, rapidly rising water stranded multiple vehicles along the Downtown Connector during flash flooding in metro Atlanta. During the flash flooding, video of military veteran George Brathwaite rescuing a woman who became trapped on top of her vehicle during the flooding went viral.

Red Cross officials say those situations can become dangerous within minutes and are reminding people not to underestimate moving or standing water.

Zwerk also warned parents to keep children away from floodwater.

“It could be contaminated with sewage and it’s dangerous and you don’t want anything to happen to them,” she said.

The Red Cross also encourages residents to understand the difference between weather alerts.

According to the agency, a flood watch means flooding is possible, while a flood warning means flooding is occurring or expected soon.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flood Watch is now in effect for much of the area Thursday into Friday as the remnants of a tropical disturbance cross the region. 2 to 4 inches of rain are forecast within the watch area, with locally higher amounts possible.

The American Red Cross is offering the following flood safety tips:

FLOOD SAFETY Be prepared to evacuate immediately if local officials ask you to do so. Don’t return home until they say it is safe.