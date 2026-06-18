Heavy rain, gusty winds arrive this afternoon and continue through late tonight

The remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur are moving through the Mississippi Delta region, and they will soon arrive in Metro Atlanta -- as early as this afternoon.
Use the Interactive Radar Tracker below to track the current location of this tropical system.
Impact: Heavy Rain
Numerous waves of tropical rain bands will sweep through the state of Georgia, bringing torrential downpours that could lead to flash flooding between 3pm Thursday and 5am Friday.
The Futurecast Radar Imagery below illustrates the waves of heavy rain bands moving through the region.
As much as 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is to be expected for the Metro Atlanta area, prompting a Flood Watch that remains in effect through Saturday morning.
Never attempt to drive through flood waters! It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock a person off their feet, and a foot of water to float smaller vehicles.
Impact: Gusty Winds
Wind gusts will pick up tonight -- from 8pm to midnight Friday -- as the core of the storm passes through the southside of Metro Atlanta.
The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Wind Model for late tonight into early Friday morning. Brighter colors denote higher wind gusts.
Wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph are possible, prompting the potential for downed trees and powerlines late Thursday night.
The storm is forecast to exit the state of Georgia by Friday.
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