Cherokee County first responders rescue dog trapped in frozen pond

By WSB Radio News Staff
Dog stranded 25 feet from shore rescued from frozen Cherokee County pond (Cherokee Marshal's Office - Georgia)
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Cherokee County first responders rescued a dog that became trapped in a frozen pond.

Cherokee County firefighters and the Cherokee Marshal’s Office responded to a call for help from the dog’s owner off Antioch Road.

Officials say the dog was about 25 feet from the shore and was using debris in the freezing water to stay afloat.

Firefighters say they used a canoe borrowed from a neighbor to reach the dog and pull it out of the pond.

The dog has since been reunited with its family.

