Cherokee County first responders rescue dog trapped in frozen pond

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Cherokee County first responders rescued a dog that became trapped in a frozen pond.

Cherokee County firefighters and the Cherokee Marshal’s Office responded to a call for help from the dog’s owner off Antioch Road.

Dog stranded 25 feet from shore rescued from frozen Cherokee County pond (Cherokee Marshal's Office - Georgia)

Officials say the dog was about 25 feet from the shore and was using debris in the freezing water to stay afloat.

Firefighters say they used a canoe borrowed from a neighbor to reach the dog and pull it out of the pond.

The dog has since been reunited with its family.