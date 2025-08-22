Cherokee County and the City of Canton launch regional land bank to revitalize properties

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Cherokee County and the City of Canton are partnering to open the Cherokee Regional Land Bank, an initiative aimed at transforming neglected properties into new community assets.

The land bank will take control of tax-delinquent, vacant, unkept, and foreclosed properties and work with developers to revitalize them. Officials say the effort could lead to more affordable housing, stabilized property values, and increased tax revenue.

Decisions on which properties to acquire and sell will be made by an appointed, unpaid board. The board will not have the power of eminent domain.

Holly Springs and Woodstock are expected to consider whether to join the regional land bank in the near future.

