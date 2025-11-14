Chemical giant settles lawsuit with Georgia man claiming exposure to weed killer caused blood cancer

COBB COUNTY, GA — A chemical giant that manufactures roundup settled a lawsuit with a Georgia man who sued alleging exposure to the weed killer caused his blood cancer.

The settlement announcement comes after a Cobb County jury awarded the plaintiff John Barnes $65 million in compensation and $2 billion in damages following a trial earlier this year.

Barnes previously said there should have been more warnings about “defective and unreasonably dangerous products.”

Barnes alleged that Monsanto, the company that makes Roundup had downplayed the negative health impacts of the product’s ingredients. In a statement, a company spokesperson says the terms of the exact settlement are confidential and covered by existing company provisions.

Bayer, the parent company of Monsanto, has been sued more than 177,000 times over Roundup and has $16 billion earmarked to settle cases.