Check your numbers! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

ATLANTA — Someone in Georgia is waking up $1 million richer on Tuesday.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers in the Powerball drawing on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 11, 27, 30, 33 and 14 with a Powerball of 16.

This is the second big winner in Georgia within the last week. One ticket matched all five numbers and a multiplier of two in the July 25 Powerball drawing.

Wednesday’s winner, who lives in Powder Springs, purchased the ticket via the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

Two other $1 million tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night, but no one matched the red Powerball number. The jackpot now grows to over $154 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot meanwhile is up to $331 million for Tuesday night.



