Chair of Emory University Philosophy Department among dozens arrested during on-campus protest

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least 28 people were arrested on Thursday morning during a protest on Emory University’s campus, according to the university.

The chairwoman of the university’s philosophy department appears to have been among them.

Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows a woman being arrested in the middle of the protest. In the video, the woman identifies herself as Noëlle McAfee, Philosophy Department Chair and president-elect of the Emory University Senate.

She calls out to the man recording the video that she was observing the protest and not participating and was being arrested.

Video shows Chair of Emory University Philosophy Department among dozens arrested during protest

McAfee asks in the video for the man to call the philosophy department and let them know about her arrest.

The university says that 20 members of the Emory University community are among those arrested, some of whom have been released.

The protests were in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and Atlanta’s planned public safety training center, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Protests related to Israel-Hamas have popped up at multiple universities across the U.S. over the past week, with groups setting up encampments after more than 100 protesters were arrested at Columbia University.

The students are calling for universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza — and in some cases from Israel itself.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story

©2024 Cox Media Group