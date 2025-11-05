Cement truck driver dies after crashing in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A cement truck driver has died after crashing in Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the cement truck was traveling north on Marietta Boulevard when the driver suddenly veered off of the road, hit an electric pole, went over the divider and landed on its side in an embankment off of the 2200 block of Marietta Boulevard.

The man was rescued from the truck and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The identity of the driver was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.