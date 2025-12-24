CDC investigating salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based CDC is investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters, which has sickened dozens of people in 22 states, including four here in Georgia.

The agency says a total of 64 cases have been reported nationwide, and 20 people have had to be hospitalized, but no deaths are reported.

Health officials say they’re still working to determine if a common source of oysters can be identified and no recall has been announced yet.

However, they remind people that raw oysters can be contaminated with germs at any time of year.

They say they should be cooked before eating to reduce the risk of food poisoning.

According to the CDC, most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness lasts for about four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

However, children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get severely sick.