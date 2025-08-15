CDC extends remote work for many employees following shooting

ATLANTA — Many Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees will spend another week working remotely as repairs continue on buildings damaged in last week’s deadly shooting at the agency’s Roybal campus on Clifton Road.

According to an internal memo, staff in several affected buildings will remain on telework status unless their jobs require critical on-site duties, such as laboratory work or animal care. Employees in other on-site buildings or at other CDC campuses may also continue working remotely for now.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and officials say repairs to the damaged facilities could take weeks or even months to complete.

