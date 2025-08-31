CDC employees expected to return to offices by mid-September

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing to bring staff back to its Roybal campus a little more than a month after a gunman opened fire on the facility.

In a letter to employees, CDC Chief Operating Officer Lynda Chapman said all staff are expected to return to their offices no later than Monday, September 15. She noted that alternative workspaces will be available for employees whose areas are still impacted by the attack.

Chapman emphasized that safety remains the agency’s top priority as preparations are made for the return to in-person work.

The announcement comes after bullets shattered blast-resistant windows on the Roybal campus during the shooting. While repairs continue, Chapman assured employees that security measures are in place ahead of the September 15 return date.