CDC confirms parasitic brain worms found in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A parasitic brain worm that can be ingested through contaminated produce has been found in Atlanta, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Angiostrongylus cantonensis, also known as “rat lungworm”, can cause parasitic meningitis in humans.

According to a study by the CDC, the worm was found in wild brown rats “on the grounds of a zoological facility” in Atlanta between 2019 and 2022.

“A. cantonensis lungworm in urban rat populations, gastropod intermediate hosts, and other paratenic hosts in the populous greater Atlanta area pose a possible threat to the health of humans and domestic, free-ranging, and captive animals,” researchers wrote.

People can get infected with the worm by eating raw or undercooked snails or slugs, or by eating raw produce. Some animals like freshwater shrimp, crabs and frogs have been found to be infected with the larvae of the parasite.

Most of the known infections of A. cantonensis have been found in Asia and the Pacific Islands.

Some people infected with the worm show no symptoms or only show mild symptoms and recover. In some cases, the infection causes a rare type of meningitis called eosinophilic meningitis, which causes headache, stiff neck, fever, nausea and vomiting.

There are no specific treatments for the infection.





