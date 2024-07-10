Cathy Woolard to resign from Fulton elections board

ATLANTA — Cathy Woolard is resigning from the Fulton County Board of Elections.

Woolard is currently the board’s chair and will be stepping down effective July 25.

In a statement, Woolard said:

“It’s been a pleasure serving as interim BRE chair at Fulton County while we executed the recent primary and primary election runoff. After a year away and several well-run elections, it’s gratifying to see the progress our team has made with a new director and election hub. Despite all the noise you hear, the Fulton County election department does excellent work in one of the largest election operations in the country. The new board chair will have challenges working through the headwinds of politics, but I have no doubt they will maintain the progress made under the leadership of Director Nadine Williams.” — Cathy Woolard

Woolard also told Channel 2 Action News that she was always going to take this job on as an interim position to see Fulton County through the primaries and any runoff.

She has a separate business and will be out of the country for several months leading up to the election and felt it not fair to continue in her role as chairperson.

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections is scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday morning and will discuss the next steps.