Cascade Road construction drags into third year, businesses still waiting for promised grants

ATLANTA — Ongoing road construction along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta is entering its third year and nearby business owners say they’re still waiting on financial help that was promised to them.

City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet says the extended roadwork has led to major revenue losses for merchants along the corridor, and warned that some may not survive without immediate support.

“They need help. They’re not making the revenue that they need,” Overstreet said. “It’s extremely important that full business mode is made whole while this Cascade Complete Street is continuing to drag on.”

The project, meant to improve safety and aesthetics, has caused frequent street closures and detours since it began more than two years ago. To ease the burden on local businesses, the city’s economic development agency, Invest Atlanta, had pledged to offer loans and grants, some of which would not have to be repaid.

While some business owners have received loans and forgivable loans, Overstreet says no grants have been disbursed so far. “No one has received any grants,” she said, stressing that these grants do not involve taxpayer money and are crucial for keeping affected businesses afloat.

Overstreet is now pressing Invest Atlanta to follow through on its promise and distribute the funds within the coming weeks. “Desperate merchants need those grants now or risk going out of business” she said.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story