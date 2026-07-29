Cartersville police seek public’s help in 26-year-old murder case

CARTERSVILLE, GA — Cartersville police are asking for the public’s help as they continue investigating the 26-year-old murder of Patricia Hanlon.

Hanlon was found murdered inside her apartment in July 2000. Investigators have been trying to identify her killer ever since.

Police say they are using advances in forensic technology to reexamine evidence collected during the original investigation.

“With this case being in the year 2000, various investigative technologies, you know DNA, fingerprints, stuff like that, we have come a long way 26 years later,” Major Jesse Ours said.

Ours said all of the evidence collected by the original investigators has been resubmitted using the latest technology.

“Since the case occurred in 2000, there’s been plenty of advancements and technologies as far as DNA and fingerprints, and so all of the evidence that was originally collected by the original investigators has since then been resubmitted,” Ours said.

Police believe someone may have information that could help solve the case.

“I do believe that somebody out there knows what happened. The person responsible told somebody,” Ours said.

“Everybody deserves justice,” Ours said.

Anyone with information about Hanlon’s murder is asked to contact the Cartersville Police Department or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.