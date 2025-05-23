Car dealers brace for busy Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — Car dealerships across the country are preparing for a surge in business this Memorial Day weekend, as shoppers take advantage of holiday sales while trying to get ahead of potential price increases tied to new tariffs.

While Memorial Day traditionally brings a wave of auto sales promotions, experts say this year’s rush is also fueled by concerns over rising vehicle prices, as buyers look to take advantage of holiday deals and avoid potential tariff-driven hikes.

Brian Moody with AutoTrader says the recent price surge has been notable. “The jump in new car prices from March to April; I believe was the biggest jump since 2021.”

In fact, Moody notes it’s the largest increase in new car prices in the past four years. He advises shoppers to make a move if it’s truly needed. “If you’re in need of a new car, buy it sooner rather than later.”

While many automakers are navigating rising costs, some brands are going in the opposite direction. “Nissan lowered their price on 2 cars that are made here in the US,” Moody said.

With demand expected to surge this weekend, shoppers are encouraged to do their research and act fast if they’re hoping to secure a deal before potential price increases take effect.

