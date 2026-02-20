Car crashes into Taco Bell causing significant damage

FAIRBURN, GA — A Taco Bell in Fairburn was damaged after a car crashed into the building.

A white sedan went into the front of the business on Senoia Road just south of I-85, taking out portions of a brick wall and a pair of windows. The crash caused considerable damage to both the building and the vehicle.

Bricks, broken glass, and other debris were scattered across the dining room floor and along the sidewalk outside.

Fairburn firefighters stabilized the impacted area and made sure the building was safe.

The driver was not injured, and the restaurant was empty at the time of the crash.

It is not clear how the accident happened or how long the business will be closed for repairs.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.