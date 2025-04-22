Canton police search for missing 85-year-old man with dementia

CANTON, Ga. — Police in Canton are searching for an 85-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing on Monday evening.

A Mattie’s Call has been issued for Byron Jones, who was last seen leaving his home on Rock Creek Lane around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police say he left in a dark Blue Toyota Camry with Georgia plate TBX7562. He suffers from several medical issues, including dementia, officials add.

He was last seen by Flock cameras at 7:40 p.m. near downtown Jasper.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Byron Jones or his vehicle is urged to contact the Canton Police Department and Cherokee County Emergency Services at 678-493-4080 immediately.