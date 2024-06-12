Local

Bus hijacking suspect was at scene of Peachtree Center shooting hours before

Joseph Grier (Fulton County Sheriff's Office/WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — The man accused of hijacking a Gwinnett County transit bus Tuesday, killing someone onboard and leading officers on a high-speed chase, was at the scene of a shooting in downtown Atlanta just moments before.

The chase started Tuesday afternoon when 39-year-old Joseph Grier hijacked a bus from downtown Atlanta with 17 people on board, holding a gun to the driver’s head.

Grier was later arrested following the bus incident and charged with murder, 14 counts of kidnapping, 13 counts of aggravated assault, hijacking motor vehicle and more.

Moments before the bus hijacking, Atlanta police were downtown investigating a shooting at the Peachtree Center’s food court that left four people, including the suspect, injured.

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Malone, has since been arrested.

It now appears that Joseph Grier was also at the scene of that crime.

Channel 2 Action News cameras on the scene captured footage that appears to show Grier arguing with someone.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was on the scene when she spoke with Grier. She says he was loud and belligerent.

Police have not said that Grier had any involvement in the Peachtree Center shooting.

