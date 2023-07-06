Bulletproof glass helps stop Atlanta store clerk from being shot by would-be robber

ATLANTA — One local store clerk now owes his life to bulletproof glass.

It was May 17 around 8:40 p.m., when Atlanta officers were called to the Food Mart on Cleveland Avenue in regards to an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man wearing a black mask, black hoodie, dark gray jeans, and black and gray New Balance sneakers had tried to rob the store.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the suspect fired a shot at the store clerk, but the bulletproof glass stopped the round. The suspect then ran away.

The clerk was thankfully unharmed.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online.

Tipsters can submit details anonymously and will be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

