Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets: Adversaries on the field, allies in healthcare research

ATLANTA — On Friday, they are rivals on the football field, but for the other 364 days of the year, the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech work collaboratively to help Georgians.

The two schools are responsible for two billion dollars in research and development expenditures annually.

Georgia Tech and UGA are engineering health care through research that’s saving and improving life for all people in the state. Chris King leads research at UGA and says the two schools are working on innovative projects.

“They’re looking at things like bone repair and regenerative healing, and even things like real-time cancer insights,” King says.

Along with Emory and Morehouse, King says they are creating a playbook for local health care that connects research with real community needs, and are working on wearable technologies to improve outcomes in the delivery room.