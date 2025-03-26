Buckhead woman fights off naked intruder in late-night break-in

ATLANTA — A Buckhead woman is speaking out after fighting off a frightening intruder who broke into her apartment while she was asleep.

Kejonna Levy said she was jolted awake late at night by a loud noise at her ground-floor unit at the Optimist Apartments on Piedmont Road. When she opened her bedroom door to investigate, she found a man completely naked standing inside her home.

“I hear a BANG! at the door. I jump up, I open the door; he’s standing right in front of me… butt naked,” Levy recalled.

Thinking quickly, Levy said she began punching the man repeatedly about a dozen times before running to the kitchen and grabbing the largest knife she could find. The suspect fled the apartment before she could confront him further.

“I was getting ready to kill him,” she said. “He just ran off before I could get the knives. I spared him this time, but there will not be a next time.”

Atlanta police responded to the scene around 11:20 p.m., but were unable to locate the suspect. Officers believe the man may have gained access by kicking in a partially unlocked patio door. They helped Levy secure the door following the incident.

Although shaken, Levy said she’s grateful she wasn’t injured during the encounter.

The suspect remains at large, and police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta Police.