ATLANTA — Atlanta Watershed says a breach to a water line caused a potential main break.

Watershed and Atlanta Gas Light crews are at 2995 Jonesboro Road SE.

Atlanta Gas Light says a contractor in the area hit its gas line.

No customers were impacted and Atlanta Gas crews are making repairs.

Watershed clarified that there is no water main break.

Atlanta police and Atlanta Fire and Rescue have the road blocked off.

Atlanta Watershed said the water has not been shut off.