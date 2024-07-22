Braves’ Ozzie Albies to miss significant time after wrist fracture against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves will be without second baseman Ozzie Albies for up to two months

According to the Braves’ X account, Albies underwent X-rays “that revealed a left wrist fracture” and is expected to miss approximately eight weeks.

Albies’ injury occurred late in the Braves’ 6-2 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday when he attempted a tag play on Cardinals’ outfielder Michael Siani.

The Braves also posted on its X account that starting pitcher Max Fried has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm injury retroactive to last Thursday, July 18.

Atlanta opens a three-game series against the Reds on Monday before heading to New York for the weekend.



