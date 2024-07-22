Local

Braves’ Ozzie Albies to miss significant time after wrist fracture against Cardinals

By Bruce Guthrie

Cardinals Braves Baseball Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies holds his wrist after an injury in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen) (Jason Allen/AP)

The Atlanta Braves will be without second baseman Ozzie Albies for up to two months

According to the Braves’ X account, Albies underwent X-rays “that revealed a left wrist fracture” and is expected to miss approximately eight weeks.

Albies’ injury occurred late in the Braves’ 6-2 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday when he attempted a tag play on Cardinals’ outfielder Michael Siani.

The Braves also posted on its X account that starting pitcher Max Fried has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm injury retroactive to last Thursday, July 18.

Atlanta opens a three-game series against the Reds on Monday before heading to New York for the weekend.


