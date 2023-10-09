Braves manager: Fans causing delay of game by throwing trash on field ‘uncalled for’

ATLANTA — During Game 1 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night at Truist Park, fans tossing garbage onto the field caused a delay of game.

It happened in the eighth inning when umpires called catcher interference on Braves catcher Sean Murphy.

With the bases already loaded, the call sent J.T. Realmuto to first base and forced in the third (and final) Phillies run of the game.

When Atlanta challenged the call, umpires reviewed video of the play and ultimately upheld the call.

The footage of the pitch replayed on monitors in the stadium and when fans didn’t agree with the end decision, some of them pelted the field with bottles, cans, and other debris.

“There’s no excuse for that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said during a post-game news conference. “I’ve been on that field when that’s happened and it’s scary because those water bottles when they come, they’re like grenades, and it could really seriously injure one of our players. That’s uncalled for.”

After the game, Murphy said that he didn’t feel the bat hit his glove, but he heard it.

Murphy said it was the correct call.

Game 2 of the NLDS happens Monday night at 6:07 p.m. at Truist Park.