Local

Braves manager: Fans causing delay of game by throwing trash on field ‘uncalled for’

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Brian Snitker #43 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game One of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — During Game 1 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night at Truist Park, fans tossing garbage onto the field caused a delay of game.

It happened in the eighth inning when umpires called catcher interference on Braves catcher Sean Murphy.

With the bases already loaded, the call sent J.T. Realmuto to first base and forced in the third (and final) Phillies run of the game.

When Atlanta challenged the call, umpires reviewed video of the play and ultimately upheld the call.

The footage of the pitch replayed on monitors in the stadium and when fans didn’t agree with the end decision, some of them pelted the field with bottles, cans, and other debris.

“There’s no excuse for that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said during a post-game news conference. “I’ve been on that field when that’s happened and it’s scary because those water bottles when they come, they’re like grenades, and it could really seriously injure one of our players. That’s uncalled for.”

After the game, Murphy said that he didn’t feel the bat hit his glove, but he heard it.

Murphy said it was the correct call.

Game 2 of the NLDS happens Monday night at 6:07 p.m. at Truist Park.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!