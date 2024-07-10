Braves, Habitat for Humanity building home for police chief’s assistant

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves and Habitat for Humanity will begin laying the foundation for a woman’s new home on Wednesday.

Quintasha Swanson learned in June that she got approved for her first home.

Swanson works as an executive assistant at the Austell Police Department. She first applied for a Habitat for Humanity home in 2022, but did not meet all the requirements at the time.

“But I worked hard, paid some things off and listened to the people at Habitat when they give me instructions and this is the result of that,” Swanson said.

Starting Wednesday, Habitat builders, along with their sponsors from the Braves, will build a new home for Swanson in Cobb County.

It’s not just the first home that Swanson has owned. She said it will be the first home that anyone in her family has owned.



