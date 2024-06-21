Boston Celtics fans in Georgia celebrate NBA Finals win, championship parade

ATLANTA – After the Celtics’ 106-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, many Celtics fans celebrated at the championship parade in Boston on Friday.

According to Boston city officials, more than 1 million fans attended the parade on Friday. The Celtics, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins have won 39 total world championships combined.

Jason McKeon, a 22-year-old Massachusetts native told WSB Radio that Friday’s championship parade marked the 13th parade that he has attended.

“The Celtics’ championship parade was great,” McKeon said. “It was great to get together with the fans and see the players celebrate. It’s been great having 13 championships over the last 22 years. It’s been a great experience and I look forward to many more. My favorite parade so far was today. Great crowd, awesome people, and amazing celebration.”

Photo of Jason McKeon at Celtics championship parade (Photo courtesy Jason McKeon) (Jason McKeon)

Massachusetts native and current Atlanta resident Jay P. Patel said he flew from Atlanta to Boston to watch the Celtics NBA Finals win and he’s thrilled that Boston is celebrating another championship parade.

“Game 5 and game day was absolutely amazing,” he said. “I flew in that morning and Jaylen Brown’s Middle School coach was on my flight. You could feel the passion and energy in the air as the fans piled in. We could all feel something special in the air that night on a potential closeout game.”

After the game, the passionate New England sports fan said he was more excited than ever.

“My first reaction was elation that we reached the summit again,” Patel said. “I was thankful for all the effort and the patience and maturity it took to get back to the summit. My dad used to take me to games at the old Boston Garden and Fenway Park and I always appreciated the excitement of the unknown, the exhilaration of the plays, and the passion of the fans around us.”

Boston Celtics Fan Club of Atlanta Administrator John Gray told WSB Radio that it has been a long time coming and he is happy that Marietta native Jaylen Brown won his first championship and is getting more recognition.

“I’ve been a Celtics fan of the early Larry Bird era,” said Gray. “Danny Ainge saw a hidden gem of talent when Brown was drafted.. He was booed on draft night. It has been great to see him blossom.”

Gray moved to Atlanta in 2008 from Boston and is happy the Celtics Fan Club of Atlanta continues to grow each year. He also oversees the New England Patriots Fan Club of Atlanta.

Brown was born and raised in Marietta and was a star at Wheeler High School. Brown played one year at the University of California-Berkeley before he was selected by the Celtics No. 3 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

“Watching Jaylen Brown’s amazing growth as a player and person over the years was amazing,” Patel added. “He matured and continued to dominate, despite the critics. In this postseason run, he excelled and became the rock the Celtics needed.”

The 44-year-old Framingham, Mass. native said he moved to Atlanta to go to college at Emory University and has lived in Atlanta for the past 15 years. He has also been member of the Boston Celtics Fan Club of Atlanta since 2013.

Over the last several years, Brown has grown into one of the Celtics’ vocal and emotional leaders and one of the favorites among Celtics fans.

Now, Gray and other Celtics fans across Georgia hope that the City of Marietta has a celebration for Brown in the near future.

“Winning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP really validates his hard work and maturing as a player. I’m very happy for him,” said Gray.

The Celtics have won 18 NBA Finals, the most in NBA history. and the most since 2001.



