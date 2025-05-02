Bomb threats prompt soft lockdowns at multiple Barrow County schools

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Authorities are investigating after at least five schools in Barrow County received bomb threats Friday morning, prompting soft lockdowns and increased security across the district.

School officials say the threats came in through a series of phone calls made to several campuses. As a precaution, affected schools were placed on a soft lockdown while law enforcement agencies responded and conducted safety checks.

The Barrow County School District is urging parents not to go to their child’s school at this time. Checkouts are not being permitted during the lockdown period as a safety measure.

Extra law enforcement officers have been deployed to the impacted schools, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.