Boil water advisory issued for parts of north Fulton after water main break

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A boil water advisory has been issued for a limited area of north Fulton County following a water main break in Roswell.

County officials say the break happened at Warsaw Road and Holcomb Bridge Road on March 20. The advisory impacts an area within about a quarter-mile radius, primarily around Swaybranch Drive.

Officials say the break may be disrupting water service or causing low water pressure in parts of the system.

The advisory was issued as a precaution due to the potential for microbial contamination when water pressure drops.

Residents in the affected area are advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking and food preparation.

To properly boil water, officials say customers should heat it until bubbles rise from the bottom, continue boiling for one minute, then allow it to cool before use.

Fulton County says it has begun continuous water sampling in the area. The advisory will remain in place until testing confirms there is no longer a public health concern.

Once the advisory is lifted, customers are advised to flush faucets for at least two minutes before using water for drinking or food preparation.