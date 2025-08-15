Boil water advisories issued in Forsyth County after water main leaks

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Two boil water advisories are in effect Friday morning in Forsyth County after leaks developed on water mains, according to the county’s Department of Water and Sewer.

The affected areas include Keith Bridge Road and Grindle Road, as well as Old Atlanta Road near Chattahoochee Pointe Park. Customers in those areas have reported low or no water pressure.

Residents are advised to boil water for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

The advisories remain in place until further notice.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story