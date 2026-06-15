Body found in South River, Henry County police say

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Henry County police are investigating after a body was found in the South River on Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Highway 81 East and River Road around 6:31 p.m. after a kayaker reported finding a body in the river.

When officers arrived, they found the lifeless body of an unidentified person in the water near the concrete dam.

Emergency responders recovered the body and investigators were called to the scene.

Police said they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains active.