Clayton County police searching for missing 6-month-old boy

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Police are searching for a 6-month-old baby reported missing Sunday morning in Riverdale.

According to investigators, officers responded to 100 Valley Hill Road around 8:27 a.m., where they learned that 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt had been taken by unknown suspects in an unknown direction.

Police say there are currently no leads on possible suspects or vehicle information. Pratt is described as a Black male, about 2 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 11 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or dial 911 immediately.