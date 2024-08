DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found along Interstate 285 in DeKalb County.

Dunwoody police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are actively working on a death investigation.

Multiple patrol cars could be seen along I-285 eastbound at Chamblee Dunwoody Road on Monday evening.

The investigation began after a call about a welfare check.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

Authorities have not said if the investigation is causing traffic delays.