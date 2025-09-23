Blackface at a Fayette County high school volleyball game sparks NAACP call for action

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — Community leaders are speaking out after a group of white fans showed up in blackface at a high school volleyball game in Fayette County, sparking outrage and calls for stronger action from the school district.

The incident happened during a “blackout” game at Whitewater High School, where fans were encouraged to wear black clothing. Instead, photos showed several attendees, some of whom were not students, but family members of a player painted nearly head to toe in black paint.

State Rep. Derrick Jackson said he was stunned when the photo was sent to him. “This is not entertainment, this is not cute, this is not fun,” Jackson said. “Why would someone in 2025 do this?”

The Fayette County school system condemned the incident, releasing a statement that said in part: “Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Patterson said the actions did not reflect the values of the district or the community.

Still, local NAACP leaders want a stronger response. Quentin Pullen, with the Fayette County NAACP, said the moment should be used to educate the community.

“I think this is a teachable moment, this is an educational moment for people to understand what this actually means to the Black community,” Pullen said.

NAACP leaders say they plan to meet Wednesday with Superintendent Patterson to discuss the incident.