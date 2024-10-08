BioLab launches hot line for neighbors, businesses affected by chemical fire

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, BioLab launched a call center for neighbors and businesses affected by the chemical fire.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in Rockdale County where Biolab will monitor the call center around the clock.

Jerese Rogers-Johnson has made an important phone call or two in her time, and this was one of them.

“That phone call would be important if we’re talking about that BioLab situation,” Rogers-Johnson said.

“This call may be recorded for quality assurance. Please hold for the next representative,” the recorded message said.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday the company launched a call center, giving local residents and businesses affected by the Sept. 29 fire at BioLab’s Rockdale County facility a chance to get their concerns addressed around the clock.

Rogers-Johnson was on hold for a little over three minutes, before a representative picked up.

“Hi! I just have a few questions. Just to be sure, this is the Biolab Call Center,” Rogers-Johnson asked.

A statement from BioLab says the hotline will assist with evaluating and processing reimbursements and can answer general questions.

“When you call this number, what can we expect? Are you reporting debris in the yard or health concerns? Yes to both,” Rogers-Johnson said while on the phone.

Rogers-Johnson says she does not expect the operators to have all the answers, but believes this is a step in the right direction.

“If I call and say I’m having heart issues or I need a reimbursement, do they know to say or do X, Y, and Z? They may not but it is important to call that number,” Rogers-Johnson said.

The BioLab call center number is 678-301-2359. BioLab says an in-person assistance center is also in the works.