BIOLAB FIRE: Plume could spread to more of metro Atlanta this week

The chemical plume from Rockdale County chemical fire is expected to drift into metro Atlanta this morning due to changing winds.

Some residents are changing their plans as a result. Those in metro Atlanta could be waking up to haze and a chlorine smell in the air, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

Even though Rockdale County’s nightly shelter-in-place order has lifted, Dana Thompson with the American Lung Association says you need to stay cautious.

Anyone who experiences worsening symptoms from exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the city is continuing to monitor the air quality as a result of the plume. Officials say while you may smell chlorine, the air is still safe to breathe.

An advisory from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City states that patchy dense fog enhanced by the smoke plume from the Biolabs fire may restrict visibilities to one mile or less in a portion of Rockdale County.

The area most likely to see impacts includes the city of Conyers and a portion on Interstate 20 between Conyers and Collinsville. Visibility reductions should improve by 9 a.m. on Wednesday. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.