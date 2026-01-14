Bill banning local gun lock requirements in vehicles passes Georgia Senate

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Senate has given final approval to a bill that would ban cities from requiring gun owners to lock up their weapons when leaving them inside vehicles.

The measure passed along party lines and follows an ordinance adopted by the city of Savannah that requires firearms to be stored securely. Supporters of that ordinance say it has helped reduce gun thefts in the city since it was implemented.

Republican state Sen. Colton Moore praised the bill’s passage.

“We’re putting freedom back into the hands of the citizenry,” Moore said.

Opponents argue the Savannah ordinance has improved public safety by cutting down on guns stolen from unlocked vehicles. Democratic state Sen. Derek Mallow, who represents Savannah, said the city supports the Second Amendment while also prioritizing safety.

“The city overwhelmingly supports the Second Amendment, but they also believe that public safety is at risk when guns are stolen in unlocked cars,” Mallow said.

Republicans backing the bill say it represents a win for Georgia gun owners. The measure now heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.