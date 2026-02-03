Bill approved to expand where people can surrender newborn babies in Georgia

ATLANTA — The Georgia House approved a bill to expand the places where people can surrender newborns without prosecution.

Representative Mike Cameron says infants under 30 days old can be surrendered at police stations, medical facilities and ambulance service locations.

“A newborn can be surrendered at a safe fire hall,” said Cameron. “When they open the door of this device, they place the baby inside almost like an incubator, they close the box, and an alarm goes off silently inside the fire hall.”

The legislation also allows for newborn safety devices.

It passed the house unanimously and now goes to the senate.