Better Business Bureau warns of fake websites offering cheap Halloween costumes and coupons

ATLANTA — As Halloween approaches, the Better Business Bureau of Atlanta has issued a warning to consumers after reports of fake websites popping up that offer steep discounts or fake coupons for costumes.

Josh Hares, vice president of BBB Atlanta, says the sites often appear and disappear quickly, making them hard to catch. Officials say the BBB Scam Tracker has received multiple reports of fake websites tricking consumers into purchasing costumes that don’t actually exist.

“Consumers are always looking for a deal, and scammers lure them with extreme discounts or coupons promising free costumes,” Hares said.

The BBB Scam Tracker has received multiple reports of shoppers being tricked into purchasing costumes that don’t exist. One consumer said, “Fake website – attempted to buy a Halloween costume – took my payment and all my contact information including my mailing address. The payment part of the site just spun. I knew they just took all my info, and then a day later I had two charges on my credit card that were fraud.”

The BBB urges consumers to be cautious and remember: if an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

BBB officials say avoid letting scammers trick you by staying alert, shopping smart, and making sure your costume treats are real.

Tips to avoid Halloween-related scams: