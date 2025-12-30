Local

Beloved hobby turned business suffers smash and grab robbery in Carroll County

By Veronica Waters
Tag Collects Smash and Grab Robbery Bankhead Highway (Kenny McTaggart/Kenny McTaggart)
CARROLL COUNTY, GA — Police are looking for the Christmas Eve Grinch who broke into a new trading card store in Carroll County.

Open just six weeks, Carrollton trading card store Tag Collects is now dealing with a six-figure loss. Co-owner Kenny McTaggart describes a Christmas Eve burglar throwing a tow hitch ball through the window and making a beeline for the case with the high-end Pokémon cards.

Tag Collects on Bankhead Highway Smash and Grab BOLO 1 (Kenny McTaggart/Kenny McTaggart)

The hooded figure smashing and grabbing his way into Tag Collects on Bankhead Highway was in and out before the alarm sounded.

Co-owner Kenny McTaggart says it’s clear the burglar was no stranger to the store.

The burglar bagged $100-$150K worth of high-end Pokémon cards in boxes and vintage singles.

Tag Collects on Bankhead Highway Smash and Grab BOLO 3 (Kenny McTaggart/Kenny McTaggart)

McTaggart wants the thief held responsible but also has a message for him.

“Please come back, dude,” McTaggart says. “Spend some money this time, instead of taking some.”

