Beginning July 1, Georgia drivers caught in illegal street racing will face serious penalties

ATLANTA — Starting Monday drivers in Georgia caught in illegal street racing will face some serious penalties.

This comes after several drag racing crashes and deaths in metro Atlanta. Under this new law, you don’t have to be a driver to be arrested.

It goes after not only the drivers but people promoting the races on social media and even those using their own cars to block roads for the street races.

This law comes after a local street race ended in tragedy.

Investigators say in March, a street racer lost control and crashed into an SUV with spectators inside on Antioch Road in Troup County.

The driver of the racing car died along with spectator Cory Maddox.

Democratic State Sen. Emanuel Jones points to tragedies such as Maddox’s death for introducing Senate Bill 10, which cracks down harder on illegal street racing.

His bill makes it a crime to organize and promote street racing on social media or anywhere else.

“Now, it gives law enforcement an opportunity not just to go after the drivers, but those that are organizing the events and blocking our highways, streets and roadways in our great state,” said Jones.

His bill passed the Senate with wide bipartisan support.

“We have had people have their lives put in danger. It draws large crowds of people where we could cause massive chaos, mass incidents of hurting people,” said Republican State Sen. John Albers.

The law will allow police to arrest spectators if they actively participate, such as using their own cars to block the road.

Under the law, anyone “knowingly present and actively facilitating” a street race can be charged with a misdemeanor and fined $250.

The law also increases fines and penalties for the drivers themselves.

“This gives law enforcement some much-needed tools to go after those who are organizing these events and actively participating and even those who are knowingly present,” Jones said.