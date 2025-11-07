Local

Battle of the Bulldogs: UGA faces Mississippi this weekend

By WSB Radio News Staff
Chaz Chambliss (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) during a game against Mississippi State at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (photo by Rob Davis) (Rob Davis)
STARKVILLE, MS — It’s a battle of bulldogs tomorrow, as UGA faces Mississippi State in Starkville.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart says don’t let state’s 1-and-4 record in the conference fool you.

“They are talented. They got speed all over the field. They’ve got defensive guys getting their hands on balls, gotta a quarterback playing well,” Smart exclaims.

He notes Mississippi State took Texas and Tennessee to overtime earlier this season.

UGA is a 9-and-a-half point favorite in the game.

Pre-game tomorrow starts at 8 a.m. with kickoff at noon.

You can listen to the game on your Home of the Dawgs, 95.5 WSB!

