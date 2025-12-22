Grammy Award-winning singer Barry Manilow reveals cancer diagnosis

Grammy Award-winning singer Barry Manilow revealed his recent lung cancer diagnosis.

The singer posted a statement on his Instagram page informing fans of his news. Manilow says he recently went through several weeks of bronchitis and a relapse for another five weeks.

After his doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure everything was ok, he says the MRI discovered “a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed.

“The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over I’m going to surgery to have the spot removed,” the post said. “The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to reveal their diagnosis. So that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

Manilow has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and won in 1978 for the song “Copacabana (At the Copa).