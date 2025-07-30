Barrow County Schools implement new safety measures ahead of new school year

BARROW COUNTY, GA — As back-to-school season approaches, Barrow County School District is implementing a series of security upgrades aimed at easing anxiety and improving safety in the wake of last year’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

In a recent briefing, school board members were presented with a range of new safety protocols designed to protect students and staff. Among the upgrades were panic buttons for teachers, advanced campus mapping software, and a new 24/7 threat-reporting app that allows students and parents to confidentially submit tips.

“This app and platform allows us to have an incident response center or team, monitor all the calls or tips that come in, and then they’re able to essentially triage them,” said district spokeswoman Nicole Valles. She added that the system can also be used to report bullying and other non-emergency concerns.

The changes are part of a broader response to the September 2024 shooting at Apalachee High, in which the suspected shooter, Colt Gray, had transferred into the district just weeks earlier. That incident prompted new legislation from state lawmakers requiring faster transfer of student records.

Jeannie Persinger with Barrow County Schools explained how the district is already prepared to comply with the new law. “Previously, when a student enrolled with us from another school system, they had up to 10 days to deliver those records. Now, they must come electronically within three business days,” she said. “A parent can request an electronic copy and we have until 5pm on the third business day following that request to get that done.”

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Matt Thompson believes the changes will not only benefit Barrow County but schools across Georgia. “We think what came out of that is really good for Georgia schools and, in the long term, will really enhance safety and security for families and students,” he said.

The first day of school for Barrow County students is Friday. Parents and students can attend open house events Wednesday to learn more about the updates and what to expect this year.

