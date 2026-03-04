Barrow County School District responds after first conviction in Apalachee High School shooting case

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The Barrow County School District is responding following the first conviction connected to the 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School.

The Barrow County School Board met just hours after the conviction, opening the meeting with remarks from Board Chair Lisa Maloof.

Maloof reflected on the impact the tragedy has had on the community.

“Our community has endured profound loss, heartache, and challenges since the 2024 tragedy at Apalachee High School,” Maloof said.

Two students and two teachers were killed in the 2024 shooting.

Maloof praised students who lived through the tragedy for their resilience.

“They are working bravely to ensure that what they have faced does not take more from them than it already has,” Maloof said.

She also praised teachers and staff for continuing to support students following the attack.

“Even while navigating their own emotions, they have kept the education and well being of our children at the center of their work,” Maloof said.

Maloof said educators have shown compassion and professionalism while helping students through difficult moments. She also thanked prosecutors and law enforcement for their response to the case.

“They answer the call, no matter the circumstances,” Maloof said.

Maloof did not specifically comment on Colin Gray or his role in the shooting.

She said the community will continue to support one another moving forward.

“And we will never forget,” Maloof said.

